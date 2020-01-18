FG FT Reb
N. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
German 33 6-19 4-5 0-4 3 1 19
Hankerson 32 5-9 2-2 1-4 1 3 13
James 32 3-8 2-2 1-7 0 5 8
Beane 31 3-9 2-2 2-4 0 2 8
McCarty 27 4-6 1-1 2-8 3 2 10
Cochran 20 1-2 1-2 1-1 0 1 3
Scott 10 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Mateen 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Johnson 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Cole 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Daow 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-57 12-14 7-30 7 20 64

Percentages: FG .404, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (German 3-9, Hankerson 1-2, Mateen 1-2, McCarty 1-3, Beane 0-1, Scott 0-1, James 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Beane 3, James 2, McCarty 2, Cochran, German, Johnson).

Steals: 8 (James 2, McCarty 2, Beane, Cochran, German, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BOWLING GREEN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Frye 32 4-12 5-6 0-2 0 0 14
J.Turner 32 1-12 2-2 2-4 0 0 5
Plowden 31 4-9 4-4 4-11 0 2 15
Fields 25 3-8 1-2 4-4 0 3 7
Mattos 23 3-5 5-6 2-8 0 1 11
Laster 16 0-2 2-2 1-2 5 0 2
Diggs 14 2-5 0-0 0-6 1 1 5
Sierra 11 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Kulackovskis 10 1-1 2-2 1-1 0 2 5
Swingle 6 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Totals 200 19-58 21-24 14-40 7 12 66

Percentages: FG .328, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Plowden 3-6, Kulackovskis 1-1, Diggs 1-4, Frye 1-5, J.Turner 1-5, Sierra 0-1, Fields 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mattos).

Turnovers: 10 (Frye 4, Plowden 2, Fields, J.Turner, Kulackovskis, Laster).

Steals: 3 (Mattos 2, Laster).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Illinois 27 37 64
Bowling Green 36 30 66

A_1,925 (4,387).