FG FT Reb
BELMONT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scanlon 39 8-14 0-0 0-3 2 1 20
Muszynski 22 7-9 5-6 0-2 1 2 19
Benkert 26 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Kunkel 30 3-10 1-2 1-3 1 1 9
Murphy 33 5-11 3-4 0-8 7 2 13
Adelsperger 16 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Hopkins 11 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Sheppard 11 0-1 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Pierson 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hollander 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Listau 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-53 9-12 2-23 13 12 72

Percentages: FG .528, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scanlon 4-9, Kunkel 2-4, Hopkins 1-3, Pierson 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Murphy 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Muszynski 2, Hollander).

Turnovers: 10 (Kunkel 4, Hopkins 2, Benkert, Murphy, Muszynski, Sheppard).

Steals: 8 (Murphy 4, Muszynski 2, Scanlon 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 29 3-7 0-2 3-9 0 4 6
Freeman 31 4-6 0-0 0-3 4 1 8
Harris 37 5-9 3-3 2-7 0 1 16
Littlejohn 32 8-15 0-0 0-1 3 1 18
Marshall 35 5-8 1-2 0-5 2 3 13
Moody 14 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Egbuta 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Kone 9 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Brown 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Malone 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-54 4-7 6-29 9 13 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Harris 3-5, Marshall 2-3, Littlejohn 2-8, Moody 0-1, Freeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Egbuta, Marshall, Moody).

Turnovers: 18 (Freeman 5, Johnson 4, Harris 3, Littlejohn 3, Marshall 3).

Steals: 4 (Marshall 2, Johnson, Moody).

Technical Fouls: None.

Belmont 40 32 72
Tennessee St. 30 35 65

.