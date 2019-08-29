Atlanta-Toronto Runs

Braves second. Matt Joyce homers to right field. Adeiny Hechavarria reaches on error. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Francisco Cervelli walks. Adeiny Hechavarria to second. Rafael Ortega doubles to deep right center field. Francisco Cervelli to third. Adeiny Hechavarria scores. Billy Hamilton strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega scores. Tyler Flowers scores. Ozzie Albies flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Freddie Freeman doubles. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Justin Smoak.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 5, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fourth. Justin Smoak singles to deep center field. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Justin Smoak to third. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Justin Smoak scores. Danny Jansen lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Bo Bichette pops out to third base to Josh Donaldson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fifth. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Randal Grichuk doubles to deep left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Justin Smoak walks. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays sixth. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Josh Donaldson to Freddie Freeman. Danny Jansen singles to center field. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio walks. Danny Jansen to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to right field. Cavan Biggio to second. Danny Jansen scores. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Blue jays 4.

Braves seventh. Ozzie Albies walks. Freddie Freeman hit by pitch. Ozzie Albies to second. Josh Donaldson walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Ozzie Albies to third. Matt Joyce singles to right field. Josh Donaldson to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Adeiny Hechavarria singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Matt Joyce out at third. Josh Donaldson scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Tyler Flowers strikes out swinging. Rafael Ortega pops out to Danny Jansen.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 8, Blue jays 4.

Braves ninth. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Josh Donaldson walks. Matt Joyce singles to deep right field. Josh Donaldson to third. Adeiny Hechavarria reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Matt Joyce out at second. Tyler Flowers grounds out to shortstop. Adeiny Hechavarria out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 9, Blue jays 4.