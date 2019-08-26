Atlanta-Colorado Runs

Rockies eighth. Dom Nunez doubles to right center field. Yonder Alonso pinch-hitting for Carlos Estevez. Yonder Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Dom Nunez to third. Charlie Blackmon out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Matt Joyce. Dom Nunez scores. Trevor Story singles to right field.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Braves 0.

Braves ninth. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Francisco Cervelli triples to deep right center field. Rafael Ortega walks. Adeiny Hechavarria pinch-hitting for Chris Martin. Adeiny Hechavarria out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Billy Hamilton scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Rockies 1.

Rockies ninth. Nolan Arenado walks. Daniel Murphy strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon homers to right field. Nolan Arenado scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Braves 1.