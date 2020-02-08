Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 53 11 25 36 -6 41 2 0 5 119 .092
F 67 Rickard Rakell 49 13 20 33 0 10 2 0 1 135 .096
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 50 16 15 31 2 12 3 2 1 114 .140
F 14 Adam Henrique 55 18 11 29 -5 16 4 0 0 130 .138
D 4 Cam Fowler 55 9 19 28 3 18 2 0 2 110 .082
F 25 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 47 2 19 21 -7 32 1 0 1 88 .023
F 38 Derek Grant 43 13 5 18 0 28 1 3 3 70 .186
F 34 Sam Steel 50 4 14 18 -9 18 1 0 1 65 .062
F 24 Carter Rowney 55 6 7 13 1 12 0 2 1 55 .109
F 37 Nick Ritchie 34 5 7 12 -2 64 2 0 1 59 .085
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
F 61 Troy Terry 40 4 7 11 -8 6 0 0 0 51 .078
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 35 2 8 10 4 14 0 0 0 38 .053
F 49 Max Jones 44 7 3 10 1 24 0 1 0 78 .090
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 43 2 5 7 -5 73 0 0 0 45 .044
D 32 Jacob Larsson 45 2 4 6 -9 10 0 0 0 46 .043
D 42 Josh Manson 36 1 5 6 -4 29 0 0 0 47 .021
F 29 Devin Shore 32 2 4 6 -5 8 0 0 1 38 .053
D 2 Brendan Guhle 18 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 22 .045
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 40 1 3 4 -3 31 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 55 138 221 359 -76 595 21 10 17 1643 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 170 268 438 57 491 38 4 32 1736 .098

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 41 2448 2.96 16 21 4 1 121 1264 0.904 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 15 861 3.0 6 5 3 0 43 466 0.908 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 55 3346 2.98 22 26 7 1 164 1730 .902 138 221 595
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3346 2.42 33 15 7 2 133 1638 .916 170 268 491