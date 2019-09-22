Through September 21

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Houston 5362 880 1476 308 27 272 852 .275
N.Y. Yankees 5381 915 1450 284 16 295 876 .269
Minnesota 5487 894 1478 304 21 294 863 .269
Boston 5483 853 1470 332 26 236 815 .268
Chicago White Sox 5294 674 1378 248 19 172 646 .260
Tampa Bay 5392 742 1371 282 29 204 705 .254
Cleveland 5193 734 1305 275 18 211 698 .251
Oakland 5328 829 1332 280 23 250 785 .250
L.A. Angels 5306 747 1321 254 19 215 713 .249
Baltimore 5331 687 1314 242 24 199 656 .246
Kansas City 5300 662 1302 264 37 158 627 .246
Texas 5300 760 1304 282 23 210 717 .246
Detroit 5315 561 1280 281 39 141 535 .241
Seattle 5283 749 1267 244 27 238 721 .240
Toronto 5249 691 1243 259 20 232 662 .237

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Cleveland 91 64 1379.2 1236 428 1443 3.65
Tampa Bay 92 63 1410.1 1222 428 1542 3.66
Houston 101 54 1396.2 1168 430 1591 3.74
Oakland 94 61 1404.1 1290 461 1241 4.01
Minnesota 95 60 1404.0 1401 436 1388 4.21
N.Y. Yankees 101 55 1390.0 1319 484 1467 4.29
Boston 80 74 1401.0 1351 570 1559 4.63
Toronto 63 92 1372.1 1383 576 1259 4.77
Chicago White Sox 68 86 1350.2 1384 564 1247 4.94
Texas 74 81 1375.0 1439 564 1307 5.01
Seattle 66 89 1377.1 1446 479 1197 5.10
L.A. Angels 70 85 1377.2 1349 543 1346 5.11
Kansas City 57 99 1374.0 1461 560 1189 5.13
Detroit 45 109 1372.0 1492 518 1302 5.27
Baltimore 50 105 1376.1 1486 539 1191 5.69