American League Team Statistics
Through September 16
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5236
|863
|1447
|304
|26
|262
|835
|.276
|Boston
|5279
|831
|1426
|325
|24
|228
|794
|.270
|N.Y. Yankees
|5217
|886
|1409
|272
|16
|286
|847
|.270
|Minnesota
|5315
|867
|1436
|294
|19
|287
|837
|.270
|Chicago White Sox
|5116
|648
|1312
|238
|17
|164
|620
|.256
|Tampa Bay
|5238
|719
|1334
|274
|29
|199
|683
|.255
|Cleveland
|5027
|709
|1260
|264
|17
|208
|673
|.251
|Oakland
|5194
|806
|1301
|273
|23
|245
|764
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5134
|731
|1280
|251
|19
|211
|698
|.249
|Texas
|5178
|754
|1281
|280
|23
|205
|712
|.247
|Baltimore
|5144
|657
|1266
|228
|23
|191
|626
|.246
|Kansas City
|5127
|641
|1259
|255
|37
|156
|606
|.246
|Detroit
|5153
|554
|1245
|275
|37
|140
|528
|.242
|Seattle
|5092
|723
|1222
|237
|27
|230
|697
|.240
|Toronto
|5069
|658
|1193
|248
|18
|223
|630
|.235
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|1369.1
|1190
|418
|1490
|3.65
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|1333.2
|1202
|419
|1405
|3.70
|Houston
|98
|53
|1360.2
|1135
|421
|1547
|3.74
|Oakland
|90
|61
|1366.1
|1270
|456
|1200
|4.09
|Minnesota
|92
|58
|1356.0
|1338
|421
|1331
|4.17
|N.Y. Yankees
|98
|53
|1345.0
|1285
|473
|1405
|4.38
|Boston
|79
|70
|1347.1
|1299
|547
|1483
|4.63
|Toronto
|59
|91
|1328.1
|1334
|562
|1214
|4.74
|Texas
|74
|77
|1343.0
|1404
|540
|1273
|4.95
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|85
|1312.1
|1348
|550
|1216
|5.00
|L.A. Angels
|68
|82
|1335.2
|1309
|527
|1306
|5.08
|Kansas City
|56
|95
|1330.1
|1428
|543
|1152
|5.17
|Seattle
|62
|88
|1327.1
|1405
|466
|1162
|5.18
|Detroit
|45
|104
|1328.1
|1423
|504
|1256
|5.25
|Baltimore
|49
|101
|1327.1
|1434
|519
|1145
|5.68
