Through August 29

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 4777 774 1321 302 24 211 737 .277
Houston 4660 755 1283 271 22 229 733 .275
N.Y. Yankees 4648 791 1265 242 14 250 755 .272
Minnesota 4720 782 1283 269 17 261 755 .272
Chicago White Sox 4525 556 1153 206 15 141 530 .255
Tampa Bay 4704 629 1189 245 24 178 597 .253
L.A. Angels 4614 671 1161 229 17 190 641 .252
Cleveland 4490 632 1128 238 16 189 599 .251
Oakland 4589 689 1145 239 17 211 647 .250
Texas 4623 669 1138 251 22 186 632 .246
Baltimore 4552 579 1114 206 21 170 551 .245
Kansas City 4581 573 1114 229 34 135 542 .243
Seattle 4579 656 1102 221 25 211 633 .241
Toronto 4580 602 1085 224 15 203 576 .237
Detroit 4531 473 1069 241 33 122 447 .236

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Cleveland 79 55 1191.2 1060 366 1252 3.62
Tampa Bay 77 58 1225.1 1069 387 1336 3.68
Houston 87 48 1213.2 1013 377 1359 3.72
Oakland 77 56 1209.1 1128 406 1032 4.07
Minnesota 82 51 1204.0 1193 375 1166 4.13
N.Y. Yankees 88 47 1199.2 1149 416 1244 4.42
Boston 72 62 1209.1 1173 473 1328 4.66
Toronto 54 81 1196.1 1207 507 1095 4.73
Chicago White Sox 60 73 1165.1 1191 467 1073 4.83
Texas 65 70 1199.0 1251 475 1151 4.89
L.A. Angels 64 71 1198.2 1185 471 1190 5.04
Seattle 57 78 1194.2 1263 405 1030 5.05
Kansas City 47 88 1188.1 1266 482 1034 5.10
Detroit 39 92 1172.0 1240 443 1095 5.11
Baltimore 44 89 1175.1 1275 465 1022 5.81