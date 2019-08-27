Through August 26

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 4703 757 1299 297 23 204 721 .276
Houston 4550 724 1247 262 21 222 704 .274
N.Y. Yankees 4572 777 1243 236 14 244 741 .272
Minnesota 4608 761 1247 266 17 253 734 .271
Chicago White Sox 4420 548 1126 199 15 140 523 .255
Tampa Bay 4597 613 1161 240 23 173 581 .253
L.A. Angels 4558 666 1153 226 17 189 636 .253
Cleveland 4389 616 1099 230 16 182 583 .250
Oakland 4486 674 1118 232 17 208 632 .249
Texas 4523 661 1119 247 22 184 625 .247
Baltimore 4487 573 1100 204 21 168 545 .245
Kansas City 4478 558 1085 224 34 132 528 .242
Seattle 4488 648 1088 217 25 210 627 .242
Detroit 4440 470 1055 238 33 121 444 .238
Toronto 4513 595 1065 221 15 202 570 .236

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Tampa Bay 76 56 1200.1 1033 370 1311 3.56
Cleveland 76 55 1164.2 1046 364 1219 3.68
Houston 85 47 1186.2 985 369 1324 3.69
Oakland 75 55 1183.1 1099 399 1009 4.06
Minnesota 79 51 1177.0 1166 370 1133 4.18
N.Y. Yankees 86 47 1181.2 1142 408 1228 4.46
Boston 70 62 1191.1 1147 468 1308 4.65
Toronto 53 80 1178.1 1189 497 1077 4.74
Chicago White Sox 60 70 1138.1 1155 457 1043 4.78
Texas 64 68 1173.0 1236 464 1135 4.94
Seattle 56 76 1167.2 1234 396 1005 5.05
L.A. Angels 63 70 1180.2 1173 462 1165 5.10
Kansas City 46 86 1161.1 1239 473 1009 5.12
Detroit 39 89 1145.0 1211 432 1073 5.16
Baltimore 43 88 1158.1 1258 461 1007 5.84