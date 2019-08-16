https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14317358.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 15
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|4430
|709
|1220
|271
|20
|193
|675
|.275
|Houston
|4209
|675
|1156
|239
|20
|209
|657
|.275
|N.Y. Yankees
|4221
|734
|1148
|218
|13
|222
|700
|.272
|Minnesota
|4285
|700
|1155
|243
|16
|236
|675
|.270
|Tampa Bay
|4258
|577
|1085
|220
|23
|164
|547
|.255
|Chicago White Sox
|4086
|504
|1041
|180
|12
|131
|481
|.255
|Cleveland
|4093
|580
|1034
|217
|14
|169
|548
|.253
|L.A. Angels
|4205
|620
|1065
|210
|14
|174
|591
|.253
|Texas
|4135
|620
|1032
|233
|22
|173
|588
|.250
|Oakland
|4167
|617
|1027
|212
|15
|193
|576
|.246
|Baltimore
|4166
|531
|1022
|189
|21
|154
|505
|.245
|Kansas City
|4144
|525
|1016
|212
|33
|125
|497
|.245
|Seattle
|4161
|593
|1009
|200
|21
|192
|576
|.242
|Toronto
|4219
|567
|1002
|203
|15
|189
|542
|.237
|Detroit
|4080
|434
|967
|215
|33
|111
|410
|.237
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|71
|51
|1108.1
|954
|346
|1210
|3.55
|Cleveland
|73
|49
|1087.0
|975
|337
|1142
|3.68
|Houston
|78
|44
|1094.0
|905
|343
|1223
|3.74
|Oakland
|69
|52
|1098.1
|1008
|375
|934
|4.07
|Minnesota
|73
|48
|1096.0
|1074
|349
|1056
|4.16
|N.Y. Yankees
|81
|42
|1095.2
|1072
|379
|1131
|4.48
|Toronto
|51
|73
|1100.2
|1115
|451
|1012
|4.69
|Boston
|64
|59
|1119.1
|1098
|435
|1237
|4.78
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|66
|1051.1
|1078
|436
|948
|4.85
|Kansas City
|43
|78
|1074.0
|1130
|431
|943
|4.98
|Texas
|60
|61
|1073.0
|1128
|425
|1038
|4.99
|L.A. Angels
|60
|63
|1091.1
|1075
|429
|1073
|5.09
|Seattle
|50
|72
|1079.2
|1155
|365
|937
|5.13
|Detroit
|36
|82
|1057.0
|1139
|389
|981
|5.22
|Baltimore
|39
|82
|1071.1
|1169
|433
|929
|5.91
View Comments