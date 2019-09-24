THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 92 64 3.64 156 15 6 42 1388.2 1241 615 561
Tampa Bay 93 64 3.67 157 11 0 46 1428.1 1243 641 583
Houston 102 54 3.74 156 11 2 43 1405.2 1176 628 584
Oakland 94 62 4.03 156 11 1 42 1413.1 1301 667 633
Minnesota 96 60 4.23 156 10 0 48 1413.0 1413 737 664
N.Y. Yankees 102 55 4.28 157 9 1 50 1399.0 1328 711 666
Boston 81 75 4.64 156 8 1 32 1418.0 1368 791 731
Toronto 64 93 4.81 157 7 1 31 1395.1 1406 805 745
Chicago White Sox 68 87 4.95 155 6 6 31 1358.2 1396 810 748
Texas 75 81 4.99 156 9 4 32 1384.0 1450 832 768
Seattle 66 90 5.09 156 4 3 33 1385.1 1449 879 783
L.A. Angels 70 86 5.16 156 2 0 31 1385.2 1364 842 794
Kansas City 57 100 5.18 157 7 1 37 1382.0 1474 839 795
Detroit 46 109 5.26 155 3 0 30 1381.0 1503 881 807
Baltimore 51 106 5.66 157 5 0 27 1400.0 1506 964 881

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 198 61 430 18 1452 39
Tampa Bay 176 56 437 26 1563 57
Houston 226 39 436 0 1601 39
Oakland 199 64 462 18 1249 68
Minnesota 195 61 442 10 1403 70
N.Y. Yankees 240 42 486 11 1482 54
Boston 206 74 576 22 1577 79
Toronto 221 67 584 25 1276 69
Chicago White Sox 229 50 565 30 1253 68
Texas 228 69 565 10 1322 64
Seattle 254 49 481 25 1201 70
L.A. Angels 255 78 548 11 1350 97
Kansas City 213 79 569 25 1196 59
Detroit 242 64 520 23 1313 62
Baltimore 299 77 546 11 1203 73