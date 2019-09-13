https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14437525.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|87
|61
|3.64
|148
|11
|0
|43
|1343.1
|1165
|597
|544
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|3.66
|147
|14
|6
|40
|1306.2
|1174
|584
|532
|Houston
|95
|53
|3.79
|148
|11
|2
|39
|1333.2
|1110
|603
|561
|Oakland
|87
|60
|4.07
|147
|9
|1
|39
|1330.1
|1235
|633
|601
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|4.20
|146
|9
|0
|44
|1321.0
|1309
|683
|616
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|51
|4.37
|148
|8
|1
|50
|1317.0
|1256
|683
|640
|Boston
|77
|70
|4.66
|147
|8
|1
|29
|1329.1
|1287
|744
|689
|Toronto
|57
|90
|4.71
|147
|7
|1
|28
|1298.1
|1301
|736
|679
|Texas
|74
|74
|4.86
|148
|9
|4
|32
|1316.0
|1371
|774
|710
|Chicago White Sox
|64
|82
|4.96
|146
|6
|6
|28
|1277.1
|1303
|765
|704
|L.A. Angels
|67
|80
|5.06
|147
|2
|0
|29
|1308.2
|1283
|782
|736
|Kansas City
|55
|92
|5.12
|147
|7
|1
|36
|1294.1
|1385
|780
|737
|Seattle
|60
|87
|5.16
|147
|3
|3
|30
|1299.1
|1372
|840
|745
|Detroit
|43
|102
|5.27
|145
|3
|0
|28
|1289.1
|1382
|827
|755
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|5.72
|146
|5
|0
|26
|1290.0
|1392
|898
|820
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|166
|51
|414
|25
|1466
|52
|Cleveland
|185
|60
|413
|16
|1374
|38
|Houston
|221
|38
|416
|0
|1518
|38
|Oakland
|186
|60
|443
|16
|1158
|64
|Minnesota
|182
|55
|411
|9
|1296
|66
|N.Y. Yankees
|231
|37
|465
|9
|1372
|51
|Boston
|195
|70
|540
|20
|1458
|75
|Toronto
|199
|60
|549
|25
|1190
|64
|Texas
|208
|67
|525
|9
|1244
|62
|Chicago White Sox
|220
|49
|524
|28
|1186
|63
|L.A. Angels
|234
|75
|519
|10
|1282
|93
|Kansas City
|196
|77
|518
|21
|1123
|55
|Seattle
|245
|46
|461
|25
|1129
|64
|Detroit
|231
|61
|490
|20
|1222
|58
|Baltimore
|280
|70
|503
|9
|1115
|70
