THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Houston .277 .495 .353 146 5058 836 1400 2505 299 25 252 808
Boston .272 .475 .343 145 5148 816 1400 2446 320 24 226 779
N.Y. Yankees .270 .492 .340 146 5022 848 1354 2471 259 15 276 811
Minnesota .270 .495 .338 144 5102 838 1378 2528 284 19 276 808
Chicago White Sox .256 .404 .310 144 4904 616 1254 1981 230 16 155 588
Tampa Bay .254 .431 .326 146 5066 688 1286 2184 266 28 192 652
Cleveland .251 .435 .325 146 4891 693 1227 2128 258 17 203 658
Oakland .250 .450 .327 145 4977 765 1245 2238 259 22 230 723
L.A. Angels .249 .429 .328 146 5003 717 1248 2147 245 18 206 685
Texas .247 .430 .318 146 5004 722 1236 2150 271 23 199 683
Baltimore .246 .411 .307 144 4933 628 1214 2026 221 21 183 597
Kansas City .245 .398 .308 145 4915 616 1203 1957 243 35 147 582
Detroit .240 .389 .294 143 4935 529 1185 1919 264 34 134 503
Seattle .239 .433 .317 145 4919 693 1174 2128 231 27 223 668
Toronto .234 .422 .302 145 4894 631 1145 2066 236 17 217 605

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Houston 10 56 58 569 15 1048 56 26 134 2220 1 66 86 0
Boston 18 39 43 530 34 1215 60 26 118 2206 1 81 105 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 31 43 512 16 1274 50 18 102 2013 1 89 123 0
Minnesota 8 37 78 467 17 1200 26 20 93 2078 0 98 116 2
Chicago White Sox 33 27 61 340 11 1371 60 23 103 2037 2 110 152 1
Tampa Bay 8 28 69 484 20 1328 86 29 105 2205 0 78 120 0
Cleveland 35 44 46 512 27 1193 95 33 98 2027 5 79 101 0
Oakland 6 34 81 507 14 1172 43 21 128 2042 1 73 107 0
L.A. Angels 3 40 59 542 28 1116 58 19 131 2141 0 90 105 0
Texas 17 39 60 480 17 1439 111 35 84 2037 1 95 132 0
Baltimore 19 34 58 393 8 1276 72 27 100 1993 0 99 137 0
Kansas City 21 33 52 414 15 1217 107 37 105 1991 1 69 144 0
Detroit 7 39 44 350 12 1437 52 18 94 2045 0 95 113 0
Seattle 12 35 54 525 6 1419 107 41 69 2028 2 123 133 0
Toronto 13 22 32 451 7 1336 42 18 95 1930 0 83 126 0