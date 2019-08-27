THROUGH AUGUST 26

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .276 .479 .346 132 4703 757 1299 2254 297 23 204 721
Houston .274 .487 .350 132 4550 724 1247 2217 262 21 222 704
N.Y. Yankees .272 .490 .343 133 4572 777 1243 2239 236 14 244 741
Minnesota .271 .500 .337 130 4608 761 1247 2306 266 17 253 734
Chicago White Sox .255 .402 .308 130 4420 548 1126 1775 199 15 140 523
Tampa Bay .253 .428 .325 132 4597 613 1161 1966 240 23 173 581
L.A. Angels .253 .434 .330 133 4558 666 1153 1980 226 17 189 636
Cleveland .250 .434 .323 131 4389 616 1099 1907 230 16 182 583
Oakland .249 .448 .324 130 4486 674 1118 2008 232 17 208 632
Texas .247 .434 .319 132 4523 661 1119 1962 247 22 184 625
Baltimore .245 .412 .308 131 4487 573 1100 1850 204 21 168 545
Kansas City .242 .396 .306 132 4478 558 1085 1773 224 34 132 528
Seattle .242 .442 .320 132 4488 648 1088 1985 217 25 210 627
Detroit .238 .388 .294 128 4440 470 1055 1722 238 33 121 444
Toronto .236 .426 .303 133 4513 595 1065 1922 221 15 202 570

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 15 37 38 484 32 1110 57 24 104 2053 1 76 94 0
Houston 10 51 50 509 14 938 52 23 120 1986 0 61 79 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 29 39 470 16 1157 46 18 97 1849 1 86 108 0
Minnesota 8 34 69 411 14 1061 26 20 76 1852 0 91 106 2
Chicago White Sox 31 23 53 297 10 1233 58 22 93 1813 2 103 138 1
Tampa Bay 8 23 59 447 18 1211 76 25 94 2012 0 71 107 0
L.A. Angels 3 39 58 489 24 1002 51 17 122 1969 0 81 93 0
Cleveland 33 36 36 451 25 1057 86 29 87 1827 4 72 90 0
Oakland 5 31 67 446 12 1054 39 19 114 1829 1 69 93 0
Texas 16 36 52 441 16 1308 104 33 72 1851 1 85 120 0
Baltimore 18 28 55 367 8 1174 64 26 84 1823 0 91 121 0
Kansas City 19 30 47 374 13 1115 97 31 95 1787 1 59 129 0
Seattle 11 34 47 479 6 1288 93 36 64 1863 2 115 119 0
Detroit 5 33 40 330 12 1283 49 16 82 1880 0 92 100 0
Toronto 12 20 29 412 7 1215 38 18 88 1784 0 75 114 0