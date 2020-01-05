FG FT Reb
ARK.-PINE BLUFF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 39 5-18 2-4 7-14 2 2 12
Banyard 29 3-10 5-6 3-11 0 2 11
Bell 28 11-17 10-11 4-8 1 5 33
Morris 25 4-6 3-4 2-5 0 3 11
McNair 20 2-4 1-2 0-2 2 3 5
Posey 14 1-2 2-4 0-2 1 2 4
Wallace 11 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
N.Jones 10 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Stokes 8 1-4 1-3 1-2 0 0 3
Wilson 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jackson 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
McDyess 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Campbell 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-64 25-36 17-49 8 20 80

Percentages: FG .422, FT .694.

3-Point Goals: 1-15, .067 (Bell 1-1, Banyard 0-1, N.Jones 0-1, Posey 0-1, McNair 0-2, Carter 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Banyard 2, Bell, McNair).

Turnovers: 19 (McNair 6, Banyard 4, Bell 3, Morris 2, Carter, N.Jones, Wallace, Wilson).

Steals: 11 (Carter 2, Morris 2, N.Jones 2, Posey 2, Banyard, Bell, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MVSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simmons 37 8-20 3-3 2-4 5 3 23
Hunter 34 2-10 0-0 0-2 4 3 6
Lyons 33 4-6 4-6 2-10 1 4 12
Sarnor 30 2-6 1-3 1-4 2 3 7
Barnes 29 5-13 0-0 1-2 0 4 15
Green 17 3-10 4-4 0-2 2 4 11
Kimble 12 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 5 0
Alston 8 0-0 2-3 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-66 14-19 7-28 14 26 76

Percentages: FG .364, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 14-47, .298 (Barnes 5-13, Simmons 4-13, Sarnor 2-5, Hunter 2-9, Green 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Kimble).

Turnovers: 19 (Hunter 6, Lyons 4, Simmons 4, Green 3, Alston, Sarnor).

Steals: 7 (Simmons 3, Sarnor 2, Barnes, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff 25 55 80
MVSU 31 45 76

A_3,089 (5,000).