FG FT Reb
GRAMBLING ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 25 2-6 2-2 1-3 0 4 6
Christon 19 4-8 0-0 1-5 0 3 10
Cunningham 23 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Edwards 28 3-8 1-2 0-0 1 1 8
Moss 35 2-9 4-4 1-4 0 2 8
Smith 24 6-11 2-2 0-2 6 3 16
Bunch 20 2-3 0-1 3-6 0 3 4
Gaston 14 1-2 2-2 0-0 0 1 4
Randolph 12 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Totals 200 20-49 12-15 7-23 7 18 57

Percentages: FG .408, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Christon 2-2, Smith 2-2, Edwards 1-3, Moss 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards 2, Jackson).

Turnovers: 12 (Bunch 3, Jackson 3, Smith 2, Cunningham, Edwards, Gaston, Moss).

Steals: 6 (Smith 4, Bunch, Cunningham).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 17 3-6 1-4 5-6 2 2 7
Williams 32 2-2 5-7 1-10 2 2 9
Alford 19 0-8 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Hicks 37 9-14 0-1 0-3 1 2 23
Tucker 35 3-11 2-3 1-1 7 0 8
Miller 31 2-5 0-0 2-8 2 2 4
Parham 16 3-6 1-1 3-3 1 1 7
Wiley 8 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Houston 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-55 9-16 14-34 15 15 58

Percentages: FG .400, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Hicks 5-7, Miller 0-1, Parham 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Alford 0-2, Wiley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Alford 4, Johnson 2, Miller 2, Parham 2, Williams 2, Hicks, Wiley).

Steals: 5 (Hicks 2, Tucker 2, Wiley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St. 23 34 57
Alabama A&M 22 36 58

A_936 (6,000).