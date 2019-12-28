https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/AFC-Team-by-Team-Results-14935913.php
AFC Team-by-Team Results
|Sep
|08
|W
|59-10
|at
|Miami
|65,012
|Sep
|15
|W
|23-17
|Arizona
|70,126
|Sep
|22
|L
|28-33
|at
|Kansas City
|73,390
|Sep
|29
|L
|25-40
|Cleveland
|70,686
|Oct
|06
|W
|26-23
|at
|Pittsburgh
|64,037-x
|Oct
|13
|W
|23-17
|Cincinnati
|70,051
|Oct
|20
|W
|30-16
|at
|Seattle
|69,012
|Nov
|04
|W
|37-20
|New England
|71,157
|Nov
|10
|W
|49-13
|at
|Cincinnati
|45,918
|Nov
|17
|W
|41-7
|Houston
|70,731
|Nov
|26
|W
|45-6
|at
|L.A. Rams
|72,409
|Dec
|01
|W
|20-17
|San Francisco
|71,029
|Dec
|08
|W
|24-17
|at
|Buffalo
|69,134
|Dec
|13
|W
|42-21
|N.Y. Jets
|70,545
|Dec
|22
|W
|31-15
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Dec
|29
|Pittsburgh
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|17-16
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,523
|Sep
|15
|W
|28-14
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|74,569
|Sep
|22
|W
|21-17
|Cincinnati
|69,448
|Sep
|29
|L
|10-16
|New England
|70,317
|Oct
|06
|W
|14-7
|at
|Tennessee
|66,910
|Oct
|20
|W
|31-21
|Miami
|68,340
|Oct
|27
|L
|13-31
|Philadelphia
|69,435
|Nov
|03
|W
|24-9
|Washington
|67,685
|Nov
|10
|L
|16-19
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Nov
|17
|W
|37-20
|at
|Miami
|64,187
|Nov
|24
|W
|20-3
|Denver
|67,338
|Nov
|28
|W
|26-15
|at
|Dallas
|90,445
|Dec
|08
|L
|17-24
|Baltimore
|69,134
|Dec
|16
|W
|17-10
|at
|Pittsburgh
|64,694
|Dec
|21
|L
|17-24
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Dec
|29
|N.Y. Jets
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|20-21
|at
|Seattle
|68,710
|Sep
|15
|L
|17-41
|San Francisco
|50,666
|Sep
|22
|L
|17-21
|at
|Buffalo
|69,448
|Oct
|01
|L
|3-27
|at
|Pittsburgh
|57,959
|Oct
|06
|L
|23-26
|Arizona
|46,012
|Oct
|13
|L
|17-23
|at
|Baltimore
|70,051
|Oct
|20
|L
|17-27
|Jacksonville
|42,784
|Oct
|27
|L
|10-24
|at
|L.A. Rams
|83,720
|Nov
|10
|L
|13-49
|Baltimore
|45,918
|Nov
|17
|L
|10-17
|at
|Oakland
|51,921
|Nov
|24
|L
|10-16
|Pittsburgh
|47,423
|Dec
|01
|W
|22-6
|N.Y. Jets
|39,804
|Dec
|08
|L
|19-27
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Dec
|15
|L
|13-34
|New England
|57,066
|Dec
|22
|L
|35-38
|at
|Miami
|60,968-x
|Dec
|29
|Cleveland
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|13-43
|Tennessee
|67,431
|Sep
|17
|W
|23-3
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,523
|Sep
|23
|L
|13-20
|L.A. Rams
|67,431
|Sep
|29
|W
|40-25
|at
|Baltimore
|70,686
|Oct
|08
|L
|3-31
|at
|San Francisco
|70,585
|Oct
|13
|L
|28-32
|Seattle
|67,431
|Oct
|27
|L
|13-27
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Nov
|03
|L
|19-24
|at
|Denver
|76,743
|Nov
|10
|W
|19-16
|Buffalo
|67,431
|Nov
|15
|W
|21-7
|Pittsburgh
|67,431
|Nov
|24
|W
|41-24
|Miami
|67,431
|Dec
|01
|L
|13-20
|at
|Pittsburgh
|62,157
|Dec
|08
|W
|27-19
|Cincinnati
|67,431
|Dec
|15
|L
|24-38
|at
|Arizona
|63,345
|Dec
|22
|L
|15-31
|Baltimore
|67,431
|Dec
|29
|at
|Cincinnati
___
|Sep
|10
|L
|16-24
|at
|Oakland
|52,359
|Sep
|15
|L
|14-16
|Chicago
|76,885
|Sep
|22
|L
|16-27
|at
|Green Bay
|78,078
|Sep
|29
|L
|24-26
|Jacksonville
|76,219
|Oct
|06
|W
|20-13
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|25,357
|Oct
|13
|W
|16-0
|Tennessee
|75,815
|Oct
|18
|L
|6-30
|Kansas City
|76,748
|Oct
|27
|L
|13-15
|at
|Indianapolis
|61,653
|Nov
|03
|W
|24-19
|Cleveland
|76,743
|Nov
|17
|L
|23-27
|at
|Minnesota
|66,883
|Nov
|24
|L
|3-20
|at
|Buffalo
|67,338
|Dec
|01
|W
|23-20
|L.A. Chargers
|74,638
|Dec
|08
|W
|38-24
|at
|Houston
|71,769
|Dec
|15
|L
|3-23
|at
|Kansas City
|73,257
|Dec
|22
|W
|27-17
|Detroit
|74,115
|Dec
|29
|Oakland
___
|Sep
|09
|L
|28-30
|at
|New Orleans
|73,039
|Sep
|15
|W
|13-12
|Jacksonville
|71,651
|Sep
|22
|W
|27-20
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|25,349
|Sep
|29
|L
|10-16
|Carolina
|71,699
|Oct
|06
|W
|53-32
|Atlanta
|71,787
|Oct
|13
|W
|31-24
|at
|Kansas City
|73,323
|Oct
|20
|L
|23-30
|at
|Indianapolis
|59,977
|Oct
|27
|W
|27-24
|Oakland
|71,893
|Nov
|03
|W
|26-3
|at
|Jacksonville
|84,771
|Nov
|17
|L
|7-41
|at
|Baltimore
|70,731
|Nov
|22
|W
|20-17
|Indianapolis
|71,727
|Dec
|02
|W
|28-22
|New England
|72,025
|Dec
|08
|L
|24-38
|Denver
|71,769
|Dec
|15
|W
|24-21
|at
|Tennessee
|65,265
|Dec
|21
|W
|23-20
|at
|Tampa Bay
|49,036
|Dec
|29
|Tennessee
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|24-30
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|25,363-x
|Sep
|15
|W
|19-17
|at
|Tennessee
|62,849
|Sep
|22
|W
|27-24
|Atlanta
|60,295
|Sep
|29
|L
|24-31
|Oakland
|62,259
|Oct
|07
|W
|19-13
|at
|Kansas City
|73,352
|Oct
|20
|W
|30-23
|Houston
|59,977
|Oct
|27
|W
|15-13
|Denver
|61,653
|Nov
|03
|L
|24-26
|at
|Pittsburgh
|61,115
|Nov
|10
|L
|12-16
|Miami
|60,510
|Nov
|17
|W
|33-13
|Jacksonville
|61,986
|Nov
|22
|L
|17-20
|at
|Houston
|71,727
|Dec
|01
|L
|17-31
|Tennessee
|60,361
|Dec
|08
|L
|35-38
|at
|Tampa Bay
|50,232
|Dec
|17
|L
|7-34
|at
|New Orleans
|73,053
|Dec
|22
|W
|38-6
|Carolina
|61,845
|Dec
|29
|at
|Jacksonville
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|26-40
|Kansas City
|60,157
|Sep
|15
|L
|12-13
|at
|Houston
|71,651
|Sep
|20
|W
|20-7
|Tennessee
|58,613
|Sep
|29
|W
|26-24
|at
|Denver
|76,219
|Oct
|06
|L
|27-34
|at
|Carolina
|72,762
|Oct
|13
|L
|6-13
|New Orleans
|64,341
|Oct
|20
|W
|27-17
|at
|Cincinnati
|42,784
|Oct
|27
|W
|29-15
|N.Y. Jets
|57,833
|Nov
|03
|L
|3-26
|Houston
|84,771
|Nov
|17
|L
|13-33
|at
|Indianapolis
|61,986
|Nov
|24
|L
|20-42
|at
|Tennessee
|60,926
|Dec
|01
|L
|11-28
|Tampa Bay
|62,633
|Dec
|08
|L
|10-45
|L.A. Chargers
|57,866
|Dec
|15
|W
|20-16
|at
|Oakland
|52,788
|Dec
|22
|L
|12-24
|at
|Atlanta
|70,873
|Dec
|29
|Indianapolis
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|40-26
|at
|Jacksonville
|60,157
|Sep
|15
|W
|28-10
|at
|Oakland
|52,748
|Sep
|22
|W
|33-28
|Baltimore
|73,390
|Sep
|29
|W
|34-30
|at
|Detroit
|65,188
|Oct
|07
|L
|13-19
|Indianapolis
|73,352
|Oct
|13
|L
|24-31
|Houston
|73,323
|Oct
|18
|W
|30-6
|at
|Denver
|76,748
|Oct
|28
|L
|24-31
|Green Bay
|73,558
|Nov
|03
|W
|26-23
|Minnesota
|73,615
|Nov
|10
|L
|32-35
|at
|Tennessee
|68,864
|Nov
|19
|W
|24-17
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|76,252
|Dec
|01
|W
|40-9
|Oakland
|73,548
|Dec
|08
|W
|23-16
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Dec
|15
|W
|23-3
|Denver
|73,257
|Dec
|23
|W
|26-3
|at
|Chicago
|62,213
|Dec
|29
|L.A. Chargers
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|30-24
|Indianapolis
|25,363-x
|Sep
|15
|L
|10-13
|at
|Detroit
|60,158
|Sep
|22
|L
|20-27
|Houston
|25,349
|Sep
|29
|W
|30-10
|at
|Miami
|64,278
|Oct
|06
|L
|13-20
|Denver
|25,357
|Oct
|14
|L
|17-24
|Pittsburgh
|25,425
|Oct
|20
|L
|20-23
|at
|Tennessee
|62,431
|Oct
|27
|W
|17-16
|at
|Chicago
|61,632
|Nov
|03
|W
|26-11
|Green Bay
|25,435
|Nov
|08
|L
|24-26
|at
|Oakland
|51,954
|Nov
|19
|L
|17-24
|Kansas City
|76,252
|Dec
|01
|L
|20-23
|at
|Denver
|74,638
|Dec
|08
|W
|45-10
|at
|Jacksonville
|57,866
|Dec
|15
|L
|10-39
|Minnesota
|25,446
|Dec
|22
|L
|17-24
|Oakland
|25,380
|Dec
|29
|at
|Kansas City
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|10-59
|Baltimore
|65,012
|Sep
|15
|L
|0-43
|New England
|65,513
|Sep
|22
|L
|6-31
|at
|Dallas
|90,127
|Sep
|29
|L
|10-30
|L.A. Chargers
|64,278
|Oct
|13
|L
|16-17
|Washington
|59,808
|Oct
|20
|L
|21-31
|at
|Buffalo
|68,340
|Oct
|29
|L
|14-27
|at
|Pittsburgh
|59,244
|Nov
|03
|W
|26-18
|N.Y. Jets
|59,229
|Nov
|10
|W
|16-12
|at
|Indianapolis
|60,510
|Nov
|17
|L
|20-37
|Buffalo
|64,187
|Nov
|24
|L
|24-41
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Dec
|01
|W
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|65,545
|Dec
|08
|L
|21-22
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,523
|Dec
|15
|L
|20-36
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|72,894
|Dec
|22
|W
|38-35
|Cincinnati
|60,968-x
|Dec
|29
|at
|New England
___
|Sep
|09
|W
|33-3
|Pittsburgh
|65,878
|Sep
|15
|W
|43-0
|at
|Miami
|65,513
|Sep
|22
|W
|30-14
|N.Y. Jets
|65,878
|Sep
|29
|W
|16-10
|at
|Buffalo
|70,317
|Oct
|06
|W
|33-7
|at
|Washington
|76,483
|Oct
|11
|W
|35-14
|N.Y. Giants
|65,878
|Oct
|22
|W
|33-0
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,523
|Oct
|27
|W
|27-13
|Cleveland
|65,878
|Nov
|04
|L
|20-37
|at
|Baltimore
|71,157
|Nov
|17
|W
|17-10
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Nov
|24
|W
|13-9
|Dallas
|65,878
|Dec
|02
|L
|22-28
|at
|Houston
|72,025
|Dec
|08
|L
|16-23
|Kansas City
|65,878
|Dec
|15
|W
|34-13
|at
|Cincinnati
|57,066
|Dec
|21
|W
|24-17
View Comments