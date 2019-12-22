ABILENE CHRISTIAN 79, NICHOLLS 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McClanahan
|35
|1-4
|1-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|3
|K.Johnson
|32
|3-7
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|9
|Harvey
|29
|4-10
|6-8
|1-5
|0
|3
|15
|McGhee
|24
|4-8
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|11
|Hunter
|18
|0-5
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Buford
|17
|1-5
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Jones
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|Alatishe
|13
|2-6
|4-6
|3-5
|0
|5
|8
|Moore
|11
|2-3
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|7
|Lyons
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|22-30
|11-31
|4
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .346, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Moore 1-1, K.Johnson 1-2, Harvey 1-3, Jones 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Hunter 0-3, McGhee 0-3, Buford 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harvey, K.Johnson).
Turnovers: 22 (Jones 5, McClanahan 4, K.Johnson 3, Alatishe 2, Harvey 2, Hunter 2, McGhee 2, Buford, Lyons).
Steals: 11 (Hunter 3, McGhee 3, Alatishe 2, McClanahan 2, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ricks
|36
|2-11
|8-9
|1-3
|4
|2
|12
|Daniels
|29
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|6
|2
|4
|Kohl
|25
|9-12
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|3
|22
|Lenox
|24
|2-5
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|5
|Pleasant
|20
|6-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Simmons
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|6
|Gayman
|13
|4-6
|1-1
|1-5
|2
|5
|9
|Mason
|13
|2-2
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Miller
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Morris
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Howell
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|15-19
|7-31
|22
|25
|79
Percentages: FG .545, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Simmons 2-3, Miller 1-1, Lenox 1-3, Pleasant 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Morris 0-2, Ricks 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gayman 2, Kohl 2, Simmons).
Turnovers: 19 (Lenox 3, Mason 3, Ricks 3, Simmons 3, Miller 2, Morris 2, Pleasant 2, Daniels).
Steals: 11 (Ricks 5, Lenox 3, Mason, Miller, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|30
|31
|—
|61
|Abilene Christian
|47
|32
|—
|79
A_461 (4,600).