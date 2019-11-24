https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/AAC-Individual-Leaders-14858986.php
AAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Perry,Navy
|10
|220
|1,354
|18
|135.4
|Gainwell,Memphis
|11
|189
|1,294
|12
|117.6
|Jones,SMU
|11
|214
|1,124
|19
|102.2
|Mensah,UConn
|11
|220
|993
|9
|90.3
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|11
|196
|939
|11
|85.4
|Davis,Temple
|10
|161
|795
|6
|79.5
|Brooks,Tulsa
|11
|211
|844
|6
|76.7
|Cronkrite,South Fla.
|10
|136
|686
|4
|68.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|White,Memphis
|11
|304
|204
|7
|3,074
|30
|180.0
|Gabriel,UCF
|11
|335
|199
|7
|3,123
|25
|158.2
|Buechele,SMU
|11
|416
|265
|8
|3,446
|30
|153.2
|Ahlers,East Carolina
|11
|394
|237
|10
|3,079
|18
|135.8
|McMILLAN,Tulane
|11
|259
|148
|10
|1,987
|14
|131.7
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|11
|265
|149
|8
|1,836
|17
|129.6
|Smith,Tulsa
|11
|399
|225
|8
|2,948
|14
|126.0
|Russo,Temple
|11
|376
|220
|11
|2,486
|19
|124.9
|McCloud,South Fla.
|11
|203
|115
|6
|1,313
|12
|124.6
|Zergiotis,UConn
|9
|225
|126
|11
|1,532
|8
|115.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Proche,SMU
|11
|95
|1,068
|8.6
|Blue,Temple
|11
|80
|923
|7.3
|Davis,UCF
|11
|64
|1,135
|5.8
|Ross,UConn
|10
|55
|696
|5.5
|Snead,East Carolina
|11
|59
|704
|5.4
|Stokes,Tulsa
|11
|58
|964
|5.3
|Crawford ,Tulsa
|11
|54
|684
|4.9
|Coxie,Memphis
|11
|53
|834
|4.8
|Roberson,,SMU
|9
|43
|803
|4.8
|Mack,Temple
|11
|51
|715
|4.6
|Johnson,East Carolina
|11
|48
|767
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Davis,UCF
|11
|64
|1,135
|103.2
|Proche,SMU
|11
|95
|1,068
|97.1
|Roberson,,SMU
|9
|43
|803
|89.2
|Stokes,Tulsa
|11
|58
|964
|87.6
|Blue,Temple
|11
|80
|923
|83.9
|Coxie,Memphis
|11
|53
|834
|75.8
|Stevenson,Houston
|11
|44
|774
|70.4
|Johnson,East Carolina
|11
|48
|767
|69.7
|Ross,UConn
|10
|55
|696
|69.6
|Nixon,UCF
|11
|44
|722
|65.6
|Mack,Temple
|11
|51
|715
|65.0
|Snead,East Carolina
|11
|59
|704
|64.0
|Crawford ,Tulsa
|11
|54
|684
|62.2
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Clemons,SMU
|11
|4
|4
|0
|.4
|Hicks,Cincinnati
|11
|4
|37
|0
|.4
|Robinson ,Tulsa
|11
|4
|37
|0
|.4
|Forrest,Cincinnati
|11
|3
|51
|0
|.3
|Hand,Temple
|11
|3
|8
|0
|.3
|McMillian,East Carolina
|11
|3
|52
|0
|.3
|Robinson,UCF
|11
|3
|40
|0
|.3
|Sails,South Fla.
|11
|3
|68
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Anderson,UCF
|11
|17
|255
|15.0
|Montgomer,Cincinnati
|11
|22
|210
|9.5
|Proche,SMU
|11
|16
|147
|9.2
|Winn,Navy
|10
|13
|97
|7.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Gibson,Memphis
|11
|19
|561
|29.5
|Sanders,SMU
|11
|28
|815
|29.1
|Stevenson,Houston
|11
|17
|473
|27.8
|Sanders,South Fla.
|11
|17
|403
|23.7
|Tucker,Cincinnati
|11
|20
|470
|23.5
|Jones,Tulane
|11
|28
|612
|21.9
|Thompkins,UConn
|11
|34
|737
|21.7
|Snead,East Carolina
|11
|19
|403
|21.2
|Wright,Temple
|11
|24
|499
|20.8
|Stokes,Tulsa
|11
|17
|328
|19.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Roy,Houston
|11
|54
|46.9
|Schneider,South Fla.
|11
|65
|45.9
|Bennett,Tulsa
|11
|58
|43.2
|Smith,Cincinnati
|11
|58
|42.9
|Magliozzi,UConn
|11
|54
|42.5
|Osteen,UCF
|11
|51
|42.1
|Young,East Carolina
|11
|53
|40.9
|Wright,Tulane
|11
|44
|40.4
|Barry,Temple
|11
|53
|38.0
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Verity,East Carolina
|11
|23
|28
|.821
|2.09
|Witherspo,Houston
|11
|18
|21
|.857
|1.64
|Rainey,Tulsa
|11
|15
|23
|.652
|1.36
|Patterson,Memphis
|11
|12
|14
|.857
|1.09
|Barnas,UCF
|11
|11
|12
|.917
|1.00
|Crosa,Cincinnati
|11
|11
|16
|.688
|1.00
|Mobley,Temple
|11
|11
|13
|.846
|1.00
|Robledo,SMU
|9
|9
|11
|.818
|1.00
|Nichols,Navy
|10
|9
|12
|.750
|.90
|Harris,UConn
|11
|9
|15
|.600
|.82
|Glover,Tulane
|11
|8
|11
|.727
|.73
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Gainwell,Memphis
|11
|1,294
|472
|0
|0
|0
|227
|1,766
|160.55
|Perry,Navy
|10
|1,354
|0
|0
|0
|0
|220
|1,354
|135.40
|Thompkins,UConn
|11
|450
|244
|0
|737
|0
|164
|1,431
|130.09
|Stokes,Tulsa
|11
|42
|964
|52
|328
|0
|95
|1,386
|126.00
|Jones,Tulane
|11
|330
|286
|124
|612
|0
|120
|1,352
|122.91
|Stevenson,Houston
|11
|83
|774
|0
|473
|0
|69
|1,330
|120.91
|Gibson,Memphis
|11
|158
|596
|0
|561
|0
|60
|1,315
|119.55
|Proche,SMU
|11
|18
|1,068
|147
|0
|0
|115
|1,233
|112.09
|Jones,SMU
|11
|1,124
|79
|0
|0
|0
|232
|1,203
|109.36
|Anderson,UCF
|11
|658
|251
|255
|23
|0
|143
|1,187
|107.91
|Snead,East Carolina
|11
|27
|704
|36
|403
|0
|94
|1,170
|106.36
|Davis,UCF
|11
|0
|1,135
|0
|0
|0
|64
|1,135
|103.18
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|11
|939
|148
|0
|0
|0
|213
|1,087
|98.82
|Mensah,UConn
|11
|993
|91
|0
|0
|0
|228
|1,084
|98.55
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Buechele,SMU
|11
|471
|3,531
|321.0
|Ahlers,East Carolina
|11
|496
|3,403
|309.4
|Gabriel,UCF
|11
|393
|3,171
|288.3
|White,Memphis
|11
|345
|3,028
|275.3
|Smith,Tulsa
|11
|472
|2,854
|259.5
|McMILLAN,Tulane
|11
|396
|2,641
|240.1
|Perry,Navy
|10
|295
|2,274
|227.4
|Russo,Temple
|11
|407
|2,419
|219.9
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|11
|377
|2,268
|206.2
|Zergiotis,UConn
|9
|258
|1,482
|164.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Jones,SMU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|126
|11.5
|Perry,Navy
|10
|0
|0
|0
|108
|10.8
|Verity,East Carolina
|11
|30
|23
|28
|99
|9.0
|Barnas,UCF
|11
|60
|11
|12
|92
|8.4
|Patterson,Memphis
|11
|57
|12
|14
|92
|8.4
|Gainwell,Memphis
|11
|0
|0
|0
|90
|8.2
|Witherspo,Houston
|11
|35
|18
|21
|89
|8.1
|Nichols,Navy
|10
|48
|9
|12
|74
|7.4
|Proche,SMU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|80
|7.3
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|Rainey,Tulsa
|11
|32
|15
|23
|76
|6.9
