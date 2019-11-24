G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Perry,Navy 10 220 1,354 18 135.4
Gainwell,Memphis 11 189 1,294 12 117.6
Jones,SMU 11 214 1,124 19 102.2
Mensah,UConn 11 220 993 9 90.3
Warren II,Cincinnati 11 196 939 11 85.4
Davis,Temple 10 161 795 6 79.5
Brooks,Tulsa 11 211 844 6 76.7
Cronkrite,South Fla. 10 136 686 4 68.6

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
White,Memphis 11 304 204 7 3,074 30 180.0
Gabriel,UCF 11 335 199 7 3,123 25 158.2
Buechele,SMU 11 416 265 8 3,446 30 153.2
Ahlers,East Carolina 11 394 237 10 3,079 18 135.8
McMILLAN,Tulane 11 259 148 10 1,987 14 131.7
Ridder,Cincinnati 11 265 149 8 1,836 17 129.6
Smith,Tulsa 11 399 225 8 2,948 14 126.0
Russo,Temple 11 376 220 11 2,486 19 124.9
McCloud,South Fla. 11 203 115 6 1,313 12 124.6
Zergiotis,UConn 9 225 126 11 1,532 8 115.2

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Proche,SMU 11 95 1,068 8.6
Blue,Temple 11 80 923 7.3
Davis,UCF 11 64 1,135 5.8
Ross,UConn 10 55 696 5.5
Snead,East Carolina 11 59 704 5.4
Stokes,Tulsa 11 58 964 5.3
Crawford ,Tulsa 11 54 684 4.9
Coxie,Memphis 11 53 834 4.8
Roberson,,SMU 9 43 803 4.8
Mack,Temple 11 51 715 4.6
Johnson,East Carolina 11 48 767 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Davis,UCF 11 64 1,135 103.2
Proche,SMU 11 95 1,068 97.1
Roberson,,SMU 9 43 803 89.2
Stokes,Tulsa 11 58 964 87.6
Blue,Temple 11 80 923 83.9
Coxie,Memphis 11 53 834 75.8
Stevenson,Houston 11 44 774 70.4
Johnson,East Carolina 11 48 767 69.7
Ross,UConn 10 55 696 69.6
Nixon,UCF 11 44 722 65.6
Mack,Temple 11 51 715 65.0
Snead,East Carolina 11 59 704 64.0
Crawford ,Tulsa 11 54 684 62.2

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Clemons,SMU 11 4 4 0 .4
Hicks,Cincinnati 11 4 37 0 .4
Robinson ,Tulsa 11 4 37 0 .4
Forrest,Cincinnati 11 3 51 0 .3
Hand,Temple 11 3 8 0 .3
McMillian,East Carolina 11 3 52 0 .3
Robinson,UCF 11 3 40 0 .3
Sails,South Fla. 11 3 68 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Anderson,UCF 11 17 255 15.0
Montgomer,Cincinnati 11 22 210 9.5
Proche,SMU 11 16 147 9.2
Winn,Navy 10 13 97 7.5

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Gibson,Memphis 11 19 561 29.5
Sanders,SMU 11 28 815 29.1
Stevenson,Houston 11 17 473 27.8
Sanders,South Fla. 11 17 403 23.7
Tucker,Cincinnati 11 20 470 23.5
Jones,Tulane 11 28 612 21.9
Thompkins,UConn 11 34 737 21.7
Snead,East Carolina 11 19 403 21.2
Wright,Temple 11 24 499 20.8
Stokes,Tulsa 11 17 328 19.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Roy,Houston 11 54 46.9
Schneider,South Fla. 11 65 45.9
Bennett,Tulsa 11 58 43.2
Smith,Cincinnati 11 58 42.9
Magliozzi,UConn 11 54 42.5
Osteen,UCF 11 51 42.1
Young,East Carolina 11 53 40.9
Wright,Tulane 11 44 40.4
Barry,Temple 11 53 38.0

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Verity,East Carolina 11 23 28 .821 2.09
Witherspo,Houston 11 18 21 .857 1.64
Rainey,Tulsa 11 15 23 .652 1.36
Patterson,Memphis 11 12 14 .857 1.09
Barnas,UCF 11 11 12 .917 1.00
Crosa,Cincinnati 11 11 16 .688 1.00
Mobley,Temple 11 11 13 .846 1.00
Robledo,SMU 9 9 11 .818 1.00
Nichols,Navy 10 9 12 .750 .90
Harris,UConn 11 9 15 .600 .82
Glover,Tulane 11 8 11 .727 .73

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Gainwell,Memphis 11 1,294 472 0 0 0 227 1,766 160.55
Perry,Navy 10 1,354 0 0 0 0 220 1,354 135.40
Thompkins,UConn 11 450 244 0 737 0 164 1,431 130.09
Stokes,Tulsa 11 42 964 52 328 0 95 1,386 126.00
Jones,Tulane 11 330 286 124 612 0 120 1,352 122.91
Stevenson,Houston 11 83 774 0 473 0 69 1,330 120.91
Gibson,Memphis 11 158 596 0 561 0 60 1,315 119.55
Proche,SMU 11 18 1,068 147 0 0 115 1,233 112.09
Jones,SMU 11 1,124 79 0 0 0 232 1,203 109.36
Anderson,UCF 11 658 251 255 23 0 143 1,187 107.91
Snead,East Carolina 11 27 704 36 403 0 94 1,170 106.36
Davis,UCF 11 0 1,135 0 0 0 64 1,135 103.18
Warren II,Cincinnati 11 939 148 0 0 0 213 1,087 98.82
Mensah,UConn 11 993 91 0 0 0 228 1,084 98.55

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Buechele,SMU 11 471 3,531 321.0
Ahlers,East Carolina 11 496 3,403 309.4
Gabriel,UCF 11 393 3,171 288.3
White,Memphis 11 345 3,028 275.3
Smith,Tulsa 11 472 2,854 259.5
McMILLAN,Tulane 11 396 2,641 240.1
Perry,Navy 10 295 2,274 227.4
Russo,Temple 11 407 2,419 219.9
Ridder,Cincinnati 11 377 2,268 206.2
Zergiotis,UConn 9 258 1,482 164.7

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Jones,SMU 11 0 0 0 126 11.5
Perry,Navy 10 0 0 0 108 10.8
Verity,East Carolina 11 30 23 28 99 9.0
Barnas,UCF 11 60 11 12 92 8.4
Patterson,Memphis 11 57 12 14 92 8.4
Gainwell,Memphis 11 0 0 0 90 8.2
Witherspo,Houston 11 35 18 21 89 8.1
Nichols,Navy 10 48 9 12 74 7.4
Proche,SMU 11 0 0 0 80 7.3
Warren II,Cincinnati 11 0 0 0 78 7.1
Rainey,Tulsa 11 32 15 23 76 6.9