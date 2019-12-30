No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
1 Joshua Dobbs QB 6-3 216 01-26-1995 3 Tennessee
4 Josh Lambo K 6-0 215 11-19-1990 5 Texas A&M
7 Nick Foles QB 6-6 243 01-20-1989 8 Arizona
9 Logan Cooke P 6-5 230 07-28-1995 2 Mississippi State
11 x-Marqise Lee WR 6-0 196 11-25-1991 6 USC
12 Dede Westbrook WR 6-0 178 11-21-1993 3 Oklahoma
13 Michael Walker WR 5-11 194 10-29-1996 0 Boston College
14 Jayson Stanley CB 6-2 207 04-24-1997 0 Georgia
15 Gardner Minshew II QB 6-1 225 05-16-1996 0 Washington State
16 C.J. Board WR 6-1 181 12-12-1993 1 Chattanooga
17 D.J. Chark Jr. WR 6-4 198 09-23-1996 2 LSU
18 Chris Conley WR 6-3 205 10-25-1992 5 Georgia
21 A.J. Bouye CB 6-0 191 08-16-1991 7 UCF
22 Cody Davis FS 6-2 203 06-06-1989 7 Texas Tech
23 Ryquell Armstead RB 5-11 220 10-30-1996 0 Temple
24 Paul Perkins RB 5-11 208 11-16-1994 3 UCLA
25 D.J. Hayden CB 5-11 190 06-27-1990 7 Houston
26 Jarrod Wilson FS 6-2 210 02-09-1994 4 Michigan
27 Leonard Fournette RB 6-0 228 01-18-1995 3 LSU
33 Devine Ozigbo RB 6-2 225 10-02-1996 0 Nebraska
33 x-Devante Mays RB 5-10 224 05-26-1994 2 Utah State
33 x-Taj McGowan RB 6-1 210 0 UCF
34 Jeremy McNichols RB 5-9 205 12-26-1995 1 Boise State
35 Parry Nickerson CB 5-10 182 10-11-1994 2 Tulane
36 Ronnie Harrison SS 6-3 207 04-18-1997 2 Alabama
37 Tre Herndon CB 5-11 185 03-05-1996 2 Vanderbilt
39 Doug Middleton FS 6-0 210 09-25-1993 3 Appalachian State
40 Brandon Watson CB 5-11 198 07-11-1995 0 Michigan
41 Josh Allen DE 6-5 262 07-13-1997 0 Kentucky
42 Andrew Wingard SAF 6-0 209 12-05-1996 0 Wyoming
43 Joe Giles-Harris LB 6-2 234 04-01-1997 0 Duke
44 x-Myles Jack MLB 6-1 244 09-03-1995 4 UCLA
45 Joe Dineen LB 6-2 235 03-26-1996 0 Kansas
46 Matthew Orzech LS 6-3 246 04-12-1995 0 Azusa Pacific
47 x-Jake Ryan LB 6-2 240 02-27-1992 5 Michigan
48 Leon Jacobs OLB 6-2 246 10-03-1995 2 Wisconsin
52 x-Najee Goode OLB 6-0 244 06-04-1989 7 West Virginia
53 Dakota Allen LB 6-1 232 11-02-1995 0 Texas Tech
54 Donald Payne LB 5-11 217 07-12-1994 3 Stetson
55 x-Lerentee McCray DE 6-3 249 08-26-1990 7 Florida
56 x-Quincy Williams LB 5-11 225 08-28-1996 0 Murray State
57 x-D.J. Alexander OLB 6-2 233 09-30-1991 4 Oregon State
58 x-James Onwualu OLB 6-1 235 09-04-1994 2 Notre Dame
58 Austin Calitro OLB 6-0 240 01-10-1994 2 Villanova
59 Preston Brown MLB 6-1 255 10-27-1992 6 Louisville
60 A.J. Cann OG 6-3 315 10-03-1991 5 South Carolina
61 Tyler Gauthier OT 6-5 300 06-29-1997 0 Miami (FL)
62 x-K.C. McDermott OL 6-5 311 04-18-1996 1 Miami (FL)
65 Brandon Linder OL 6-6 315 01-25-1992 6 Miami (FL)
66 x-Ben Ijalana OT 6-4 322 08-06-1989 8 Villanova
67 Ryan Pope OT 6-7 315 10-17-1996 0 San Diego State
68 Andrew Norwell OG 6-6 325 10-25-1991 6 Ohio State
69 Tyler Shatley C 6-3 310 05-05-1991 5 Clemson
70 x-Brandon Thomas OG 6-3 317 02-18-1991 2 Clemson
72 Blake Hance OL 6-5 310 0 Northwestern
73 x-Donnell Greene OL 6-5 335 11-09-1995 0 Minnesota
74 Cam Robinson OT 6-6 320 10-09-1995 3 Alabama
75 Jawaan Taylor OT 6-5 312 11-25-1997 0 Florida
76 Will Richardson Jr. OT 6-6 306 01-01-1994 2 North Carolina State
77 Cedric Ogbuehi OT 6-5 308 04-25-1992 5 Texas A&M
78 Dewayne Hendrix DE 6-4 270 06-13-1995 0 Pittsburgh
79 Carl Davis DT 6-5 320 03-02-1992 5 Iowa
80 x-James O'Shaughnessy TE 6-4 245 01-14-1992 5 Illinois State
81 Matt Sokol TE 6-5 249 11-09-1995 0 Michigan State
81 x-Marcus Simms WR 6-0 195 12-18-1997 0 West Virginia
83 Ben Koyack TE 6-5 258 04-09-1993 4 Notre Dame
84 Keelan Cole WR 6-1 194 04-20-1993 3 Kentucky Wesleyan
85 Charles Jones TE 6-4 255 08-05-1996 0 Tulane
86 Nick O'Leary TE 6-3 252 08-31-1992 4 Florida State
87 x-Geoff Swaim TE 6-4 260 09-16-1993 5 Texas
88 Seth DeValve TE 6-3 245 01-29-1993 4 Princeton
89 x-Josh Oliver TE 6-5 249 03-21-1997 0 San Jose State
90 Taven Bryan DE 6-5 291 03-11-1996 2 Florida
91 Yannick Ngakoue DE 6-2 246 03-31-1995 4 Maryland
93 Calais Campbell DE 6-8 300 09-01-1986 12 Miami (FL)
94 Dawuane Smoot DE 6-3 264 03-02-1995 3 Illinois
95 Abry Jones DT 6-4 318 09-08-1991 7 Georgia
96 Chuck Harris LB 6-4 255 0 Buffalo
97 Akeem Spence DT 6-1 303 11-29-1991 7 Illinois
98 Dontavius Russell DT 6-3 320 09-18-1995 0 Auburn
99 x-Marcell Dareus DT 6-3 331 11-18-1989 9 Alabama

x-Injured reserve