2019 Jacksonville Jaguars Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|1
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|6-3
|216
|01-26-1995
|3
|Tennessee
|4
|Josh Lambo
|K
|6-0
|215
|11-19-1990
|5
|Texas A&M
|7
|Nick Foles
|QB
|6-6
|243
|01-20-1989
|8
|Arizona
|9
|Logan Cooke
|P
|6-5
|230
|07-28-1995
|2
|Mississippi State
|11
|x-Marqise Lee
|WR
|6-0
|196
|11-25-1991
|6
|USC
|12
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|6-0
|178
|11-21-1993
|3
|Oklahoma
|13
|Michael Walker
|WR
|5-11
|194
|10-29-1996
|0
|Boston College
|14
|Jayson Stanley
|CB
|6-2
|207
|04-24-1997
|0
|Georgia
|15
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6-1
|225
|05-16-1996
|0
|Washington State
|16
|C.J. Board
|WR
|6-1
|181
|12-12-1993
|1
|Chattanooga
|17
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|6-4
|198
|09-23-1996
|2
|LSU
|18
|Chris Conley
|WR
|6-3
|205
|10-25-1992
|5
|Georgia
|21
|A.J. Bouye
|CB
|6-0
|191
|08-16-1991
|7
|UCF
|22
|Cody Davis
|FS
|6-2
|203
|06-06-1989
|7
|Texas Tech
|23
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|5-11
|220
|10-30-1996
|0
|Temple
|24
|Paul Perkins
|RB
|5-11
|208
|11-16-1994
|3
|UCLA
|25
|D.J. Hayden
|CB
|5-11
|190
|06-27-1990
|7
|Houston
|26
|Jarrod Wilson
|FS
|6-2
|210
|02-09-1994
|4
|Michigan
|27
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|6-0
|228
|01-18-1995
|3
|LSU
|33
|Devine Ozigbo
|RB
|6-2
|225
|10-02-1996
|0
|Nebraska
|33
|x-Devante Mays
|RB
|5-10
|224
|05-26-1994
|2
|Utah State
|33
|x-Taj McGowan
|RB
|6-1
|210
|0
|UCF
|34
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|5-9
|205
|12-26-1995
|1
|Boise State
|35
|Parry Nickerson
|CB
|5-10
|182
|10-11-1994
|2
|Tulane
|36
|Ronnie Harrison
|SS
|6-3
|207
|04-18-1997
|2
|Alabama
|37
|Tre Herndon
|CB
|5-11
|185
|03-05-1996
|2
|Vanderbilt
|39
|Doug Middleton
|FS
|6-0
|210
|09-25-1993
|3
|Appalachian State
|40
|Brandon Watson
|CB
|5-11
|198
|07-11-1995
|0
|Michigan
|41
|Josh Allen
|DE
|6-5
|262
|07-13-1997
|0
|Kentucky
|42
|Andrew Wingard
|SAF
|6-0
|209
|12-05-1996
|0
|Wyoming
|43
|Joe Giles-Harris
|LB
|6-2
|234
|04-01-1997
|0
|Duke
|44
|x-Myles Jack
|MLB
|6-1
|244
|09-03-1995
|4
|UCLA
|45
|Joe Dineen
|LB
|6-2
|235
|03-26-1996
|0
|Kansas
|46
|Matthew Orzech
|LS
|6-3
|246
|04-12-1995
|0
|Azusa Pacific
|47
|x-Jake Ryan
|LB
|6-2
|240
|02-27-1992
|5
|Michigan
|48
|Leon Jacobs
|OLB
|6-2
|246
|10-03-1995
|2
|Wisconsin
|52
|x-Najee Goode
|OLB
|6-0
|244
|06-04-1989
|7
|West Virginia
|53
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|6-1
|232
|11-02-1995
|0
|Texas Tech
|54
|Donald Payne
|LB
|5-11
|217
|07-12-1994
|3
|Stetson
|55
|x-Lerentee McCray
|DE
|6-3
|249
|08-26-1990
|7
|Florida
|56
|x-Quincy Williams
|LB
|5-11
|225
|08-28-1996
|0
|Murray State
|57
|x-D.J. Alexander
|OLB
|6-2
|233
|09-30-1991
|4
|Oregon State
|58
|x-James Onwualu
|OLB
|6-1
|235
|09-04-1994
|2
|Notre Dame
|58
|Austin Calitro
|OLB
|6-0
|240
|01-10-1994
|2
|Villanova
|59
|Preston Brown
|MLB
|6-1
|255
|10-27-1992
|6
|Louisville
|60
|A.J. Cann
|OG
|6-3
|315
|10-03-1991
|5
|South Carolina
|61
|Tyler Gauthier
|OT
|6-5
|300
|06-29-1997
|0
|Miami (FL)
|62
|x-K.C. McDermott
|OL
|6-5
|311
|04-18-1996
|1
|Miami (FL)
|65
|Brandon Linder
|OL
|6-6
|315
|01-25-1992
|6
|Miami (FL)
|66
|x-Ben Ijalana
|OT
|6-4
|322
|08-06-1989
|8
|Villanova
|67
|Ryan Pope
|OT
|6-7
|315
|10-17-1996
|0
|San Diego State
|68
|Andrew Norwell
|OG
|6-6
|325
|10-25-1991
|6
|Ohio State
|69
|Tyler Shatley
|C
|6-3
|310
|05-05-1991
|5
|Clemson
|70
|x-Brandon Thomas
|OG
|6-3
|317
|02-18-1991
|2
|Clemson
|72
|Blake Hance
|OL
|6-5
|310
|0
|Northwestern
|73
|x-Donnell Greene
|OL
|6-5
|335
|11-09-1995
|0
|Minnesota
|74
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|6-6
|320
|10-09-1995
|3
|Alabama
|75
|Jawaan Taylor
|OT
|6-5
|312
|11-25-1997
|0
|Florida
|76
|Will Richardson Jr.
|OT
|6-6
|306
|01-01-1994
|2
|North Carolina State
|77
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|OT
|6-5
|308
|04-25-1992
|5
|Texas A&M
|78
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DE
|6-4
|270
|06-13-1995
|0
|Pittsburgh
|79
|Carl Davis
|DT
|6-5
|320
|03-02-1992
|5
|Iowa
|80
|x-James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|6-4
|245
|01-14-1992
|5
|Illinois State
|81
|Matt Sokol
|TE
|6-5
|249
|11-09-1995
|0
|Michigan State
|81
|x-Marcus Simms
|WR
|6-0
|195
|12-18-1997
|0
|West Virginia
|83
|Ben Koyack
|TE
|6-5
|258
|04-09-1993
|4
|Notre Dame
|84
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|6-1
|194
|04-20-1993
|3
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|85
|Charles Jones
|TE
|6-4
|255
|08-05-1996
|0
|Tulane
|86
|Nick O'Leary
|TE
|6-3
|252
|08-31-1992
|4
|Florida State
|87
|x-Geoff Swaim
|TE
|6-4
|260
|09-16-1993
|5
|Texas
|88
|Seth DeValve
|TE
|6-3
|245
|01-29-1993
|4
|Princeton
|89
|x-Josh Oliver
|TE
|6-5
|249
|03-21-1997
|0
|San Jose State
|90
|Taven Bryan
|DE
|6-5
|291
|03-11-1996
|2
|Florida
|91
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|6-2
|246
|03-31-1995
|4
|Maryland
|93
|Calais Campbell
|DE
|6-8
|300
|09-01-1986
|12
|Miami (FL)
|94
|Dawuane Smoot
|DE
|6-3
|264
|03-02-1995
|3
|Illinois
|95
|Abry Jones
|DT
|6-4
|318
|09-08-1991
|7
|Georgia
|96
|Chuck Harris
|LB
|6-4
|255
|0
|Buffalo
|97
|Akeem Spence
|DT
|6-1
|303
|11-29-1991
|7
|Illinois
|98
|Dontavius Russell
|DT
|6-3
|320
|09-18-1995
|0
|Auburn
|99
|x-Marcell Dareus
|DT
|6-3
|331
|11-18-1989
|9
|Alabama
x-Injured reserve
