WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on a sports kick, taking in baseball, a mixed martial arts tournament and college football in recent days.

Even his re-election campaign made the most of sporting events by airing a pricey television ad during the World Series.

Presidents have long used sporting events to woo support, but it's also a venue for fans to express their own political leanings.

Trump was booed at Game 5 of the World Series but he's heading to friendlier turf Saturday to watch the two highest-ranked college football teams.

Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

  President Donald Trump waves to. supporters after speaking at a rally to launch Black Voices for Trump Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. Photo: John Bazemore, AP
President Donald Trump waves to. supporters after speaking at a rally to launch Black Voices for Trump Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta.
