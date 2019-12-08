The Latest: 3 transfer QBs headed to playoff semifinals

1:15 p.m.

Three of the four starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff are transfers.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is back in the playoff for the fourth straight year, this time with Oklahoma, after going three times with the Crimson Tide. Hurts follows Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as quarterback transfers to find success in coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

LSU, the Sooners’ opponent in the Peach Bowl, is led by Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow. He started his career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU in 2018.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was at Georgia last season. The Buckeyes play in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson, whose quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman last season.

12:35 p.m. Reigning national champion Clemson will face Ohio State in the Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pursued by Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

The Buckeyes (13-0) were ranked second in The Associated Press poll and the CFP rankings behind LSU and the Tigers (13-0) were No. 3 in both.

Ohio State claimed an unprecedented third straight Big Ten championship and its first playoff trip in three years with by ralling for a 34-21 win over No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Clemson crushed No. 22 Virginia 62-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game for its fifth consecutive conference title. The Tigers will be vying for the third national title in four years.

Clemson and Ohio State are both ranked among the national leaders on offense and defense.