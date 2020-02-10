Baylor stays No. 1 in quiet week for Top 25; Michigan St out

Recommended Video:

Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in a largely static week among the top 10.

The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas one.

San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak. The Spartans are the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the rankings since Kentucky did it twice in 2013-14.

Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10.

Baylor was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee's initial rankings released Saturday and remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after beating Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Bears are the first Big 12 team since 2008 to win 20 straight games.

No. 13 Penn State had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots for its highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.

Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff, right, heads upcourt past Baylor guard Mark Vital, left, after a turnover during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff, right, heads upcourt past Baylor guard Mark Vital, left, after a turnover during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baylor stays No. 1 in quiet week for Top 25; Michigan St out 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25