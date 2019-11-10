AP Source: Arkansas fires Chad Morris after going 4-18

A person with knowledge of the decision says Arkansas has fired football coach Chad Morris after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement.

Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 to a Western Kentucky. Morris' only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.

A year after a $160 million stadium renovation and expansion, Arkansas had its two lowest-attended games since a previous expansion in 2001.