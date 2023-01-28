Yale 87, Princeton 65

Evbuomwan 7-9 1-3 15, Kellman 3-8 0-0 6, Pierce 1-6 0-0 2, Allocco 2-6 0-0 6, Langborg 4-9 0-0 10, Martini 3-7 0-0 8, Peters 5-8 0-0 15, Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Austin 0-1 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-2 0-0 0, O'Connell 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Byriel 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 1-3 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason