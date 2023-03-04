Yale 84, Brown 75

Jarvis 1-4 3-4 5, Kelly 3-3 0-1 6, Mahoney 4-8 2-2 12, Mbeng 10-12 5-9 27, Poulakidas 4-11 4-4 14, Gharram 1-3 8-9 10, Molloy 1-3 0-1 2, Wolf 3-5 1-2 8, Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 23-32 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason