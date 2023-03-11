Yale 80, Cornell 60

Hansen 3-7 0-0 6, Dolan 3-10 2-2 9, Gray 1-4 2-4 5, Manon 5-11 1-2 12, N.Williams 2-8 2-2 7, Baldwin 2-5 0-0 4, Ragland 4-12 1-3 12, Boothby 0-3 0-0 0, Noard 0-1 0-0 0, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Okereke 0-0 0-0 0, Tsang Hinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 8-13 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason