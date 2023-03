Women's College Basketball Schedule

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington St. at Bryn Mawr, Pa., 2:30 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Villanova, 5 p.m.

SOUTH

Ill. Chicago vs. FIU at Lexington, Ky., Noon

Saint Louis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. ETSU at Lexington, Ky., 2:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Iowa St. at Knoxville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado at Durham, N.C., 7 p.m.

Iona at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

James Madison at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Oklahoma St. at Bloomington, Ind., 2 p.m.

St. John's vs. North Carolina at Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois vs. North Dakota at Lexington, Ky., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Alabama vs. Baylor at Storrs, Conn., 5:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Louisville at Austin, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Texas, 10 p.m.

FAR WEST

Georgia Southern vs. Cal Baptist at Lexington, Ky., 7:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Oklahoma at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 19

EAST

Arizona at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTH

South Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Georgia at Iowa, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Princeton at Utah, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Washington, 8 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Stanford, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 20

EAST

Richmond at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at UMass, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Florida at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Missouri at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

SMU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Rice at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 21

MIDWEST

Wyoming at Kansas St., 7 p.m.