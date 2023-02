LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating Dearica Hamby's allegations that the Las Vegas Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday.

It was the first time the league acknowledged it was looking into the situation. The players' union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws.