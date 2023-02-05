Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 5, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 52 24 35 59 6 10 6 0 8 178 .135 D 44 Josh Morrissey 52 10 43 53 7 27 1 0 5 99 .101 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 52 22 30 52 9 52 8 0 1 148 .149 F 55 Mark Scheifele 52 31 16 47 -1 35 9 0 5 136 .228 F 26 Blake Wheeler 43 12 25 37 5 28 6 0 5 80 .150 F 91 Cole Perfetti 47 7 22 29 10 16 1 0 0 83 .084 F 17 Adam Lowry 52 7 17 24 0 27 0 2 0 79 .089 D 4 Neal Pionk 52 7 15 22 -5 25 1 0 1 94 .074 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 16 4 14 18 1 2 1 0 0 52 .077 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 46 2 14 16 9 20 0 1 0 50 .040 D 5 Brenden Dillon 52 1 14 15 3 57 0 0 0 61 .016 F 89 Sam Gagner 43 8 6 14 -3 8 1 0 2 74 .108 F 36 Morgan Barron 40 5 7 12 -1 12 0 1 1 67 .075 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 45 4 7 11 -3 8 0 0 2 51 .078 D 88 Nate Schmidt 43 5 6 11 10 8 3 0 0 58 .086 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 36 4 4 8 3 10 0 0 0 41 .098 D 54 Dylan Samberg 39 2 6 8 7 12 0 0 0 32 .063 F 22 Mason Appleton 14 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 21 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 24 3 2 5 0 8 0 0 0 31 .097 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 22 2 2 4 -6 8 0 0 1 28 .071 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 9 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 6 .167 D 14 Ville Heinola 10 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 10 0 1 1 -2 13 0 0 0 8 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 52 166 305 471 56 433 37 4 32 1570 .106 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 137 243 380 -70 477 24 3 20 1610 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 40 2378 2.45 24 15 1 3 97 1261 0.923 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 13 722 2.58 8 4 0 0 31 340 0.909 0 0 2 TEAM TOTALS 52 3134 2.46 32 19 1 3 128 1601 .915 166 305 433 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3134 2.98 20 25 7 2 155 1559 .894 137 243 477