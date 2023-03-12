Wild beat Sharks 5-2, extend point streak to 12 games

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in Minnesota's three-goal third period, and the Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night.
Jared Spurgeon and Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Ryan Hartman and John Klingberg each had two assists to help the Wild extend their point streak to 12 games (10-0-2) — one shy of the franchise record — with their their fourth straight road win. Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves to improve to 18-5-4 against the Sharks.