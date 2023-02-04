Washington 70, California 54

Lutje Schipholt 7-13 5-6 19, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 2-11 1-2 6, Martin 3-12 1-2 8, McIntosh 1-5 0-0 2, Bush 0-1 2-2 2, Langarita 1-3 0-0 2, Onyiah 3-4 0-0 6, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-3 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-59 9-12 54
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason