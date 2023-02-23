Washington 65, California 56

Brooks 9-14 5-6 24, Meah 2-2 2-4 6, Bajema 1-5 2-4 5, Bey 0-4 2-2 2, Menifield 6-11 3-6 16, Johnson 4-12 1-4 10, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 15-26 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason