Washington 136, San Antonio 124

Bates-Diop 8-13 0-2 20, Johnson 11-17 5-9 30, Mamukelashvili 5-8 0-0 10, Branham 7-15 0-0 15, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Champagnie 5-8 1-1 12, McDermott 6-14 3-3 18, Graham 2-8 0-0 5, Wesley 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 51-101 9-15 124.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason