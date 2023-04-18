Warriors in rare territory, trail Kings 2-0 in NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson pondered the Golden State Warriors' current playoff situation and expressed some relief. In years past under the old format, the defending champions would have been on the brink of elimination trailing 2-0.
Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have never been in the hole like this, down by two games — and this is a group that has practically seen it all over the past decade while capturing the franchise's first championship in 40 years with the 2014-15 title and three more since, reaching the NBA Finals in a record five straight seasons from 2015-19 along the way.