Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74

Carr 4-7 2-2 10, Klintman 6-11 3-3 17, Appleby 4-13 6-6 15, Hildreth 7-13 0-0 15, Williamson 6-14 1-1 17, Marsh 0-1 0-0 0, L.Taylor 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-62 12-12 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason