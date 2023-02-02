W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 74

Diouf 1-2 4-6 6, Addo-Ankrah 1-8 0-0 3, Medor 2-7 4-6 8, Richards 5-12 5-7 17, Tucker 4-11 2-2 11, Germany 6-14 8-9 20, Buggs 1-4 0-0 3, Farmer 2-6 0-0 4, Czumbel 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-64 25-32 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason