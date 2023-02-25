UTSA 95, FIU 91

Diouf 3-3 1-2 7, Sabally 3-5 0-1 6, Buggs 6-14 2-2 18, Medor 4-14 5-8 13, Richards 2-7 1-2 5, Tucker 3-4 6-6 13, Germany 5-11 6-6 16, Addo-Ankrah 4-5 4-4 15, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2, Czumbel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 25-31 95.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason