UTEP 87, FIU 82

Frazier 5-9 3-4 15, Onyema 8-10 3-4 19, Solomon 5-7 3-7 13, Givance 4-7 11-12 22, Hardy 2-5 4-6 9, Lemus 2-3 1-2 6, Kalu 0-2 0-0 0, Sibley 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-46 25-35 87.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason