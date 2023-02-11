UTEP 77, UTSA 66

Frazier 4-8 0-0 10, Onyema 3-5 4-6 10, Solomon 3-11 2-2 8, Givance 2-5 3-4 8, Hardy 4-10 2-7 12, Dos Anjos 5-9 0-0 12, Kalu 2-5 0-0 4, Sibley 0-3 0-0 0, Zachery 4-5 2-3 11, Lemus 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 27-61 15-25 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason