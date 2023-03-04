UTEP 77, Middle Tennessee 65

Dishman 2-9 2-4 6, Bufford 4-7 0-0 11, King 6-10 0-1 13, Lawrence 2-6 2-2 8, Weston 3-7 4-7 11, Lenard 3-5 0-0 6, Porter 1-4 0-0 2, Coleman-Jones 2-4 2-5 6, Millin 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-19 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason