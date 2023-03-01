Utah Tech 93, Seattle 56

Chatfield 1-1 2-3 4, Udenyi 0-0 0-0 0, Schumacher 2-6 2-2 6, Tyson 3-9 2-4 9, Grigsby 4-9 0-0 9, Dawson 0-6 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 2-2 4, Rajkovic 1-4 4-4 6, Reiley 1-3 7-9 9, Levis 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 3-6 1-1 9, Nafarrete 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 20-25 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason