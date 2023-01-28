Utah St. 70, Fresno St. 53

Funk 3-11 2-2 9, Dorius 3-4 0-0 6, Ashworth 3-7 5-5 14, Bairstow 4-7 1-2 9, Shulga 0-4 2-2 2, Akin 8-10 6-7 23, Hamoda 1-4 2-2 4, Eytle-Rock 1-3 0-0 3, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Gillis 0-0 0-0 0, Odom 0-0 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 18-20 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason