Utah 61, California 46

Alajiki 1-9 0-0 3, Kuany 5-13 0-0 11, Newell 1-5 0-0 2, Thiemann 5-10 2-3 12, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Bowser 1-4 0-0 3, Roberson 1-5 1-2 3, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Anyanwu 2-2 0-1 4, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 4-8 46.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason