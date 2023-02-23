UNC-Wilmington 76, Stony Brook 69

Policelli 3-5 0-0 7, Fitzmorris 9-14 6-7 25, Onyekonwu 7-14 0-0 14, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 5-12 2-2 12, Pettway 2-5 0-2 5, Sarvan 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 28-54 8-11 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason