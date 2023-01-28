Skip to main content
UMass 87, Duquesne 79

Reece 3-3 1-2 7, Williams 1-3 3-4 5, Brewer 0-5 0-0 0, Clark 8-14 4-6 21, Grant 8-20 2-2 23, Gunn 3-8 0-0 7, Rozier 2-8 1-1 5, Rotroff 2-4 3-4 7, Hronsky 1-3 0-2 2, Barre 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 14-21 79.

UMASS (13-8)

Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Leveque 2-4 2-2 6, Diggins 1-6 0-1 3, Luis 7-11 17-18 31, Weeks 2-11 2-2 8, Dominguez 5-10 0-3 13, K.Thompson 3-9 5-6 11, Kante 3-5 3-5 9, Gapare 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 25-64 30-39 87.

Halftime_UMass 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 7-26 (Grant 5-13, Clark 1-4, Gunn 1-4, Hronsky 0-1, Brewer 0-2, Rozier 0-2), UMass 7-21 (Dominguez 3-4, Weeks 2-9, Gapare 1-2, Diggins 1-3, Leveque 0-1, K.Thompson 0-2). Fouled Out_Reece, Clark, Gunn, Leveque. Rebounds_Duquesne 33 (Grant 10), UMass 43 (Dominguez 11). Assists_Duquesne 17 (Brewer 7), UMass 16 (Leveque, Diggins, K.Thompson 3). Total Fouls_Duquesne 29, UMass 20.

