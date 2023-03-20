UConn 77, Baylor 58

Bickle 1-6 1-2 3, Andrews 2-13 0-0 5, Asberry 5-12 1-2 15, Fontleroy 4-11 2-2 12, Owens 5-10 0-0 14, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Abraham 0-1 0-0 0, Ferreira 0-0 0-0 0, Littlepage-Buggs 3-5 0-2 6, Van Gytenbeek 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 21-61 4-8 58
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason