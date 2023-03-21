UCLA 82, Oklahoma 73

Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Llanusa 6-11 0-0 15, Robertson 1-4 0-0 2, Tot 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 7-14 9-14 24, Culliton 1-1 2-2 4, Joens 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 2-3 1-2 6, Vann 4-13 6-6 14, Totals 24-58 18-24 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason