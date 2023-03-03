UC Santa Barbara 89, UC Davis 86

Kelly 6-11 0-0 12, Norris 6-10 2-2 15, Mitchell 6-14 8-8 20, Pierre-Louis 6-10 5-8 17, Wishart 2-5 4-4 10, Anderson 5-6 4-4 15, Kipruto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 23-26 89.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason