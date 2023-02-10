UC Santa Barbara 75, Long Beach St. 72

Kelly 7-10 0-0 14, Norris 5-11 1-2 13, Mitchell 6-15 5-7 17, Pierre-Louis 4-7 5-8 13, Sanni 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Wishart 0-2 2-2 2, Keat Tong 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 29-57 13-19 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason